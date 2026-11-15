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USA vs. Haiti, 2026 Nations League Quarterfinals: Community player ratings
By jcksnftsn,4 days ago
In their first competitive match since their World Cup loss to Belgium, and their penultimate match under Mauricio Pochettino, the US soundly handled Haiti in Nations League play by a final score of 6-0. The match started out more slowly than the final score would indicate with the US tallying just once in the opening half, the goal coming on an Auston Trusty header off a Sebastian Berhalter free kick in the 10th minute. Diego Kochen had to make a big stop in the 15th minute to keep things level but the US would dominate possession and go into the half up 1-0.