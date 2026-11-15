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Hotel Alex Johnson to host first-ever Chili Bowl Competition in Rapid City
By Karli West,4 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hotel Alex Johnson is hoping to start a new tradition in the Black Hills by bringing local chefs together for some friendly competition. Restaurants from across the Black Hills will compete in the hotel’s first Chili Bowl Contest on Sunday, November 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. inside the Alex Johnson Ballroom. Chefs will compete for awards and prize money in three categories: Best Heat, Best Flavor and Best Overall.
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