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Mariachi Christmas Returns to Popejoy Hall With 32 Dancers, $34-$89 Seats
By Anna Determann,2 days ago
Popejoy Hall will ring in the holiday season on December 13 at 3 p.m. with Mariachi Christmas, a production that blends mariachi music, ballet folklórico and the faith and traditions found across Mexico. The show pairs musicians from Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán with dancers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for an afternoon performance in Albuquerque.