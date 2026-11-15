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Men's Ice Hockey: Second-period surge lifts No. 6 Cadets past Southern Maine, 4-2
4 days ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. - A pair of goals separated by just over three minutes early in the second period gave the nationally-ranked Norwich University men's ice hockey team the breathing room it needed on Saturday afternoon, as the Cadets remained unbeaten with a 4-2 Little East Conference (LEC) victory over the University of Southern Maine at Kreitzberg Arena.