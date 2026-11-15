undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women's Ice Hockey: Ricker's five-point afternoon powers No. 2 Cadets past NEC, 7-0
4 days ago
HENNIKER, N.H. - Four Little East Conference games have now produced four shutouts for the nationally second-ranked Norwich University women's ice hockey team. Senior Breanna Ricker (Laconia, N.H.) erupted for her first hat trick of the season and a five-point afternoon on Saturday, helping the Cadets overwhelm New England College, 7-0, at Lee Clement Arena and remain perfect through the opening five games of the 2026-27 campaign.