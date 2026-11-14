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The Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie My Guests Always Ask For
By Alyssa,12 days ago
Every holiday season I reach for this pumpkin cheesecake pie when I want a dessert that feels both familiar and a little special. The first time I served it at a family dinner, the kitchen filled with the warm perfume of cinnamon and nutmeg, and people kept coming back to the table for "just one more slice." It has the comforting nostalgia of pumpkin pie with the silky luxury of cheesecake — exactly the kind of dessert I want on a festive table.