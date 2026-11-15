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Families get a hands-on STEM experience at UAlbany event
By WRGB Staff,4 days ago
From hands-on experiments to interactive science demonstrations, families got a chance to explore the world of STEM at the University at Albany Saturday. It's part of the university's monthlong "NANOvember." The event brought students, educators and parents together for a day of learning and discovery, with demonstrations and activities led by colleges and local educators.