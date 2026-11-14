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The Caramel Pumpkin Dip My Guests Always Ask For
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I first made this caramel pumpkin dip the week before Thanksgiving, on a day when my kitchen smelled like cinnamon and warm caramel. It was meant to be a simple snack for family, but it turned into the first thing guests reached for as they wandered in with coats and stories. The texture is what hooked me — airy yet substantial, clinging to a cookie without sliding off. I keep a jar of caramel and a can of pumpkin on hand all season because it’s that forgiving.