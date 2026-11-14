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The Mashed Pumpkin Sweet Potato I Make for Quick, Colorful Sides
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I make this mashed pumpkin sweet potato when I need a side that’s both simple and full of color. It comes together quickly, and the bright orange hue always makes the plate feel festive. In my kitchen I rely on a can of good-quality pumpkin and tender boiled sweet potatoes to cut down on hands-on time without sacrificing flavor. I like that this mash is nutritious as well as quick: pumpkin and sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A), vitamin C, fiber, and potassium. That means this side contributes real nutrients to the meal while still feeling indulgent thanks to a creamy finish from cheese or a plant-based alternative. Over the years I’ve learned a few small adjustments that keep the texture silky and the flavor balanced. A little tang from sour cream or a plant-based swap brightens the natural sweetness, and a pinch of warming spice can change the mood from homey to holiday-ready. I’ll walk you through the ingredients, the technique I use for the smoothest mash, and quick options when time is tight. Everything else you need sits in most pantries: canned pumpkin, cooked sweet potatoes, a touch of fat for silkiness, and salt to bring it all together. Below I explain why each component matters and offer straightforward swaps so you can tailor the dish to your table.