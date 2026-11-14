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Pumpkin Cheesecake With Pecan Praline — A Holiday Showstopper
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I still remember the first time I served this pumpkin cheesecake from my kitchen to a crowded holiday table: the room fell quiet the moment I set it on the platter. The warm spices and the scent of caramelizing pecans rose like a benediction, and suddenly the whole evening felt softer, more celebratory. Over the years I’ve refined the method so the texture is consistently silky and the presentation is effortlessly elegant—ideal for a host who wants a showstopping dessert that doesn’t collapse under pressure.