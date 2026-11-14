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The Make-Ahead No Bake Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bars for Busy Holidays
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I make these no-bake pumpkin spice cheesecake bars every year when my calendar fills up with school events, potlucks and hurried holiday dinners. I love recipes that let me do the work in short, focused bursts, then walk away while the fridge finishes the rest. These bars are one of those lifesavers: quick to assemble and reliably crowd-pleasing.