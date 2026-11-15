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Johns Hopkins University Athletics Women’s Field Hockey Advances Past Stevenson, 1-0, in NCAA Sweet 16
4 days ago
Johns Hopkins University Athletics women’s field hockey defeated seventh-ranked Stevenson, 1-0, on Nov. 14, 2026, in Medford, Massachusetts, to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals. Kaitlin Coward scored the only goal with 3:54 remaining in the second half, redirecting a pass from senior forward Sophia Albano. The victory extended Johns...