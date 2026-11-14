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How I Finally Nailed Hungarian Goulash — A Heirloom Paprika Stew
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I remember the first time I tried to make goulash in my own kitchen: the house filled with a warm, rust-colored glow and that unmistakable scent of sweet paprika. My grandmother would stir the pot patiently while the rest of us hovered nearby, drawn by the onion-and-paprika perfume that promised dinner and conversation. I still chase that exact aroma when I cook this stew — it is what makes a kitchen feel like home.