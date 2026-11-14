undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How I Make Beef Stew With Rice Fast — Tender in 45 Minutes
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I've made my fair share of slow-simmered stews, but when weeknights get busy I want all the comfort and none of the marathon cooking. In my kitchen I shave hours off the traditional method by cutting the meat smaller, searing aggressively for flavor, and finishing with a gentle simmer so the beef stays tender in about 45 minutes. The result is a rich, glossy gravy and tender chunks of beef that sit perfectly on a bed of fluffy rice.