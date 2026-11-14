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How I Make Light & Fluffy Pumpkin Waffles — Ready in 10 Minutes
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I love mornings when a single smell can change the whole house — the warm cinnamon-and-spice aroma of pumpkin hitting the waffle iron is one of those smells for me. I keep this recipe simple because mornings are often rushed, but I still want that seasonal, cozy flavor. Over the years I refined the batter so the waffles are light inside and crisp at the edges, and making a batch takes barely longer than a kettle to boil.