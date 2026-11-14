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The Pumpkin Spice Latte Bars I Make for Every Fall Gathering
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I make these pumpkin spice latte bars every October when my kitchen smells like cinnamon and espresso. I love that the bars look like a small work of art—a tan coffee cheesecake layer topped with a warm orange pumpkin layer—so they’re an easy pick when I want something that photographs well on an autumn dessert table. I bring them to potlucks and family dinners because they’re a crowd-pleaser and practically beg to be served with a steaming mug.