undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets
By Joey Roulette,4 days ago
STARBASE, Texas, Nov 14 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Starship spacecraft on Saturday returned from a 22-hour voyage in orbit and descended for the first time into the grasp of giant mechanical arms at the Texas tower it was launched from a day earlier, a catch that is essential to the company's decade-long effort to develop a fully reusable rocket.