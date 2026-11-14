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The Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake My Guests Always Ask For
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I make this pumpkin gooey butter cake every fall because it hits that sweet spot between a cozy pumpkin pie and a buttery, slightly gooey bar. In my kitchen it’s the dessert I bring to potlucks and the one people quietly ask about for weeks after. The smell of cinnamon and nutmeg drifting through the house while it bakes is enough to get everyone gathered in the kitchen. I’ve worked through the little problems that can make gooey desserts frustrating — overbaked centers, cracked tops, uneven browning — so I’ve learned a few tweaks that keep it reliably gooey and handsome on a platter. I also swapped the usual vanilla extract for an alcohol-free vanilla flavoring for guests who prefer no alcohol; it keeps the flavor bright and crowd-friendly. This is the kind of dessert that’s forgiving and festive at the same time: press a simple crust into the pan, beat together a cream cheese–pumpkin filling, and bake until the center still has a gentle wobble. I love serving it as-is, or dressed up with whipped cream, chopped nuts, or a drizzle of caramel when I want it to feel extra-special. If you like pumpkin desserts, you might enjoy trying some complementary treats for a dessert table — for example, these pumpkin cheesecake bars make a lovely companion for a spread, and a classic pumpkin pie gives guests another familiar slice of fall.