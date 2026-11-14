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The Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies I Make Every Fall (Ready in 25 Min)
By Alyssa,12 days ago
I love recipes that feel like a cozy fall hug but don't demand half a day in the kitchen. These pumpkin oatmeal cookies have become my go-to when I want something comforting, spiced, and reliably chewy — and they come together in about 25 minutes from start to finish. I tested the dough a few times to nail the texture, and those small tweaks are what make the difference between a cake-like cookie and the chewy, slightly crisp-edged cookie I aim for.