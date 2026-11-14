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Eagles Take Pershing Cup Match, Win Pool in Nations Cup
By Alex Goff,13 days ago
Often in international rugby teams can point to a few things that they do right and others where it doesn't go right; sometimes it all goes right. What if the USA combined the possession consistency they had against Hong Kong, and the adventurous ball-handling they showcased against Argentina XV, and the explosiveness Perry Mayo has shown without the weird decisions, and the tenacity of those close matches against Portugal and Spain without the momentum-shifting mistake?