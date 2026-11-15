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Hell or High Water Director Returns with new Psychological Thriller Starring Zazie Beetz
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,4 days ago
Filmmaker David Mackenzie directed the incredible thriller Hell or High Water. Now, he ventures deep into the eerie Pacific Northwest. He recently wrapped a secretive new psychological thriller there. The production currently operates under the “Untitled Oregon Project” moniker. So thriller fans have plenty to celebrate today!. Confronting...