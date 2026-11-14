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The Trade That Saved Spytek: Raiders, Kirk Cousins, and a Second Chance
By Trevis Dampier Jr.,2 days ago
Before the blockbuster trade of quarterback Kirk Cousins, the seat of Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek was starting to heat up. Beyond a series of failed draft picks, Spytek has signed multiple underwhelming free agents. Alex Cappa was poor last season, and Tyler Linderbaum has struggled this year. Those were not low-cost gambles, either. Each signing carried real financial weight, and the returns have not matched the investment. Capital is valuable, but it means little if a team does not capitalize on it.