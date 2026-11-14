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Saints Roar Past Roosevelt 80-57 and Improve to 3-0 on the Season
2 days ago
ST. LOUIS – Paced by Claire Lueken's 23 points and eight rebounds, the Maryville women's basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with an 80-57 romp over Roosevelt. Lindsey Schadewalt added 14 points and six rebounds, while Gracie Gopalan added nine points, five rebounds and five assists. This is the second straight season the Saints have opened the year with three consecutive victories.