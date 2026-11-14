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Fernando Mendoza’s Biggest Weakness Is Already on Klint Kubiak’s Radar
By Mario Tovar,2 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is not looking for fireworks from rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He is looking for sameness. Asked whether he saw Mendoza “turn it up a notch” in practice this week, Kubiak said no, and he meant it as praise. He said coaches want “no surprises” from players and that “emotionally stable individuals” tend to treat practice and games alike. For a first-time starter, the message is clear: the Raiders want a quarterback who is the same in a stadium as he is on the practice field.