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Raiders Could Be One Injury Away From a Quarterback Nightmare
By Sonny Guzik,2 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak offered a revealing snapshot of the team’s quarterback depth, and the numbers are not comfortable. Kubiak first praised Seattle’s Drew Lock, calling him “a starting NFL quarterback” and noting he is 2-0 this season. The compliment doubles as a warning. The Raiders will face a veteran who has won games with little fanfare, and Kubiak’s respect suggests no one in the building views Lock as a stopgap.