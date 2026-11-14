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Dark Comedy-Horror Feature CHAT Unleashes Digital Terror This Holiday Season
By Michael DeFellipo,2 days ago
Austin-based writer, director, and producer Ole J Hartmann announces the independent release of his debut feature film, CHAT. Shot on a $25,000 budget over an intensive two-week schedule, the 114-page genre-bending project blends sharp dark comedy with horror, suspense, thriller, and crime. Self-financed and produced alongside Michael AKU Rodriguez, CHAT...