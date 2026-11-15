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Elevated Hemoglobin A1c Levels Are Associated with Worse Survival in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Patients with Diabetes
By Young Koog Cheon,4 days ago
Pre-existing diabetes mellitus (DM) has been identified as an adverse prognostic variable associated with increased mortality in various cancers. Although DM and hyperglycemia are considered risk factors for pancreatic cancer (PC), antidiabetic treatments for patients with advanced PC have been overlooked. This study aimed to evaluate the impact of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels on PC survival.