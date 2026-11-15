undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lehkonen has goal, assist, Avalanche end Canadiens' 12-game point streak
By Sean Farrell,4 days ago
“‘Blackie’ made a lot of key saves for sure,” Lehkonen said. “There were a lot of tough situations around the net, and he basically made some big saves.”. Colorado was playing its first game without forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, who each sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. MacKinnon will be out at least a month; Makar will miss approximately two weeks.