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Second-Half Slip Sealed Cardinal Men’s Basketball’s Fate in 79-64 Loss to Vikings
4 days ago
WINONA, Minn. — In a battle of the first wins of the season, the Saint Mary's men's basketball team (0-4) hosted Bethany Lutheran (1-2) for an early nonconference game Saturday. The Cardinals and the Vikings battled all day before the Vikings pulled away late to win 79-64. Sawyer Markam got on the board first for the Cardinals before the Vikings pulled away by eight, 12-4, at the 16th minute mark, forcing a timeout. Alex Berget came out with a personal five-point run, followed by four points from Josh Wohlers as the Cardinals chipped away, 20-14.