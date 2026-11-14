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Flagging Vehicles With Illegally Tinted Windows
3 days ago
Sonora, CA – Local law enforcement is teaming up to tag vehicles with illegally tinted windows one day next week. The Sonora Area CHP, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sonora Police Department will be on the roadways one day next week pulling over vehicles with obstructed windows, specifically illegal window tint. Referring to the California Vehicle Code (Section 26708(a)(1)), which states, “A person shall not drive any motor vehicle with any object or material placed, displayed, installed, affixed, or applied upon the windshield or side or rear windows.