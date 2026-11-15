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Javian Mallory scores 3 TDs in Homecoming win over Blue Devils
By Gabriel Garcia,4 days ago
Miami, Florida – Javian Mallory had a standout performance as both teams traded explosive plays, with the Hurricanes beating Duke 36-25. The win improves Miami’s record to 9-1 overall (7-0, ACC) and puts them on the brink of clinching a spot in the 2026 ACC Championship. Mallory had 10 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Hurricanes put away the Blue Devils. The running back also helped in the air, making three catches for 79 yards and a TD. Fellow rusher Mark Fletcher Jr. exited the game early and did not play in the second half.