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Boulder Cup Day One 2026 Results, Videos – Boulder, Colorado – Elite Women, Elite Men
By cyclocross magazine,4 days ago
The Boulder Cup opened its two-day weekend of UCI racing on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, Colorado, with the Elite Women and Elite Men contesting a UCI C1 race on Day One. The revived Boulder Cup is produced by Boulder Junior Cycling, and proceeds from the weekend support junior cycling. The Elite Women and Elite Men raced on Saturday, and the full results are below.