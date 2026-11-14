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Kickapoo Man Gets 20 Years for Transporting Child Abuse Images on His Phone
By Jesse Hoffman,4 days ago
A Kickapoo man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for transporting child sexual abuse material on his cellphone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas. The office announced the sentence on Friday in a post that tied the case to the federal Project Safe Childhood initiative and tagged Homeland Security Investigations' San Antonio office.