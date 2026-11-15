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Palolo families receive free holiday food boxes, keiki haircuts ahead of Thanksgiving
By HNN Staff,4 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving came early for families at Palolo Homes with free food boxes and other essentials ahead of the holiday Saturday. The Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA partnered with Mechanics Bank to distribute 160 food boxes to families in the community. Each box contained 20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables,...
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