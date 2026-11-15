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Purple Row After Dark: Saturday, November 14, 2026, discussion thread
By Renee Dechert,4 days ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 08: Dan O'Dowd throws the ceremonial first pitch to son Jack O'Dowd #18 of the National League Fall Stars prior to the 2026 Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game between the American League Fall Stars and the National League Fall Stars at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Sunday, November 8, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images) | MLB Photos via Getty Images.