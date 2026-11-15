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Fox Cities Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Red Kettle Campaign with Brewers' Matt Erickson
By Baylee Peterson,4 days ago
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, and the Fox Cities Salvation Army is once again calling on the community to help neighbors in need. The organization recently kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign, bringing community members together to support families and individuals throughout the Fox Valley.
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