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First Alert Weather: Breezy tomorrow, turning milder next week
By Tyler Hughes,3 days ago
Tomorrow will feature more sunshine in the mix, but it will become breezy at times. That means although we’re expecting high temperatures around 50, it will feel more like the 40s for most of the afternoon... so dress accordingly! Then, heading into next week, we enter into a dry, bright pattern with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will trend warmer each day, into the mid 60s by Thursday and Friday!