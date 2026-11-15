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North Dakota women resort to buying a vehicle to get home after FAA grounded flights
By Xavier Scott,4 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three North Dakota women who found themselves stranded in North Carolina after the FAA grounded flights around the country, tried several different options to get home but finally resorted to buying a vehicle. Tara Harding owns Simply Wellness in Bismarck and works alongside employees Alisha Maier...
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