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Allenspach leads Cincinnati past Dayton in first road win under Calhoun
4 days ago
Riley Allenspach scored 20 while Tyler Tejada added 16 points and nine rebounds to help visiting Cincinnati pull away from host Dayton, 95-72, Saturday night. Elijah Perryman and MJ Collins each scored 12 to help the Bearcats to the first road win of the Jerrod Calhoun era. Cincinnati (3-1) stormed out of the gates, taking a commanding 52-34 halftime lead over the Dayton Flyers in their first visit to Dayton since 2004.