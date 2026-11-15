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Heavy rain floods Bay Area roads, damages San Francisco home and leaves drivers stranded
By DL Da Lin, KPIX via CNN CNN,4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO — Heavy rain caused widespread problems across the Bay Area Friday, flooding roads, damaging vehicles and even bringing part of a San Francisco home's ceiling crashing down. In the city's Excelsior District, an elderly homeowner narrowly avoided serious injury when part of his plaster ceiling collapsed after...