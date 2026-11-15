undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
David Shera Lafuze – April 1, 1941 – Nov. 8, 2026
By Obituary,4 days ago
David Shera Lafuze, lovingly known as Dave, passed away on Nov. 8, 2026, at the age of 85. Dave was born on April 1, 1941, in Connersville, IN, to Archibald (Archie) Monroe Lafuze and Isabel Alice Shera Lafuze. He was raised in the farming communities surrounding College Corner, Ohio, where his early years helped shape the hardworking, compassionate man he would become. Dave attended the University of Cincinnati, graduating with his undergraduate degree in 1964. He continued his education at Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he earned a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to build a successful career as a mechanical engineer, working at Varel Energy Solutions for more than 20 years. His professional accomplishments also included holding a United States patent. In 1983, Dave married Nancy Lee Reynolds, beginning a loving marriage and a life filled with family, faith, and service. He was a devoted husband, stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather who treasured the people closest to him.