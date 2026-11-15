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Cowboys Cut Ties With 4-Year Veteran Amid Roster Shake-Up
By Sean Deveney,4 days ago
It’s not a great sign, usually, when a team makes a series of roster moves on the Saturday before the day of a game. Understandably, there will be a couple of practice-squad elevations, but when they were six transactions going down, it generally means that there are worries about health going into the coming game. And for the Dallas Cowboys, there are plenty of worries about who will be healthy for the Week 10 game at home against the 49ers.