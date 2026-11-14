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Barton Leads Hawks with Third-Place Finish at Missouri Valley Open
3 days ago
MARSHALL, Mo. – The No. 9 Quincy University women's wrestling team competed in a loaded field at the Missouri Valley Open on Friday and Saturday, November 13-14, at the Burns Athletic Center in Marshall, Missouri. The Hawks sent 15 wrestlers to the two-day event, earning two podium finishes highlighted by a third-place showing from Maddy Barton. No team scores were recorded at the tournament.