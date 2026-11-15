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Barton men's basketball falls to Augusta Saturday on the final day of the 45 Second Classic
4 days ago
WILSON, N.C. - The Barton men's basketball team (1-1) lost to Augusta (3-0) by an 86-70 score Saturday afternoon on the final day of the 45 Second Classic at Wilson Gymnasium. The Jaguars' Charlie McBeath (Sydney, AUSTRALIA) and Carlton Young (Arlington, Va.) combined for 53 points as Augusta was the lone team to win both contests in the classic.