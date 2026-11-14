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LaNorris Sellers receives status update ahead of Week 11 at Arkansas
By Jacob Moss,2 days ago
The No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks will look to extend their winning streak on Saturday evening when they take the field against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and the status of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be top of mind for Gamecocks fans leading up to kickoff. The uber-talented junior signal-caller suffered a left ankle injury during South Carolina’s come-from-behind victory over Texas A&M last Saturday, an injury he has been nursing all week during practice. ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that while Sellers is expected to be available against the Hogs, his status as the...