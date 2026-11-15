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Quinnipiac and Fairfield play for it all, potentially for the last time
By Meet the Editors,4 days ago
In a women’s soccer Metro Conference season filled with twists and turns, only two teams remain standing. Sunday, Nov. 15, the top-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats will face the No. 3 seeded Fairfield Stags in Hamden at 1 p.m. Despite this being the third time this matchup has occurred in the championship game in the past four seasons, this go-around may mean a little bit more.