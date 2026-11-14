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Filipino Citizens Can Pursue Spanish Nationality Under a Special Two-Year Residency Law
By Anton Stravinsky,2 days ago
The Philippines is among the countries whose nationals by origin benefit from Spain’s reduced citizenship residence requirement, offering an alternative to conventional European immigration pathways while preserving key requirements involving immigration status, language proficiency, and official approval. WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026: Filipino citizens considering a long-term future in Europe...