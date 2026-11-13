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Judge sentences man convicted of attempted murder in Olympia stabbing case
9 days ago
A man convicted of attempted murder in connection to a July 28, 2025, stabbing incident in Olympia has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison. Judge Mary Sue Wilson sentenced Darius Robert Smith, 26, in Thurston County Superior Court on Oct. 23. That same day, Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, domestic violence, and two counts of third-degree assault.
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