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FAA ground stop forces Georgia lacrosse team to forfeit Baltimore tournament
By CASSIDIE STEVENS,4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Georgia lacrosse team ended its season on a disappointing note after a travel disruption forced them to forfeit a major tournament in Baltimore. The 3D Georgia 2031 team's journey to the Mid-Atlantic Tournament was thrown into chaos when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop. This order left several team members stranded in Atlanta and unable to travel.