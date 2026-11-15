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RECAP: UCF men’s basketball dominates the paint in 84-70 win over Georgia Southern
By Nathalie Bermudez,4 days ago
UCF men’s basketball continued its undefeated start to the season with an 84-70 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) established an early advantage, taking a 36-27 lead into halftime. Despite Georgia Southern (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) cutting the lead to two points following back-to-back 3-pointers from forwards Eltramon Smith and Truman Claytor IV, redshirt senior guard Arturo Dean responded with a three-point play to extend UCF's lead to 45-40.